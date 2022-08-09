Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following due to his stylish looks, effective dialogue delivery and cool personality. He made his debut as a lead actor with Preity Zinta in the 1999 movie Raja Kumarudu.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular stars in Telugu cinema today. The actor, producer and philanthropist is widely regarded as the 'Prince of Tollywood' by his fans. The handsome hunk managed to enter the industry and create a mark for himself when stalwarts Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan were at the peak of their career. Mahesh Babu made his debut as a child artiste with Needa in 1979 when he was four. The actor was part of eight other films as a child artiste before he made his debut as a lead actor with Preity Zinta in the 1999 movie Raja Kumarudu. Mahesh Babu can undoubtedly be termed as one of the biggest and most entertaining stars in the Telugu film industry. The heartthrob enjoys a massive fan following due to his stylish looks, effective dialogue delivery and cool personality. Mahesh Babu has starred in several hit films including Pokiri, Business Man and more. On the occasion of his 47th birthday today, 9 August, here are five must-watch films of the Prince of Tollywood:

Bharat Ane Nenu: This political drama turned out to be one of Mahesh Babu's biggest hits till date and minted over Rs 200 crore at the box office. The actor was seen playing the role of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and starred along with Kiara Advani in this Koratala Siva directorial.

Pokiri: This action movie established Mahesh Babu as a superstar. Pokiri showcased the journey of a 'goon' with a past and appealed completely to cinema goers. The film was much appreciated for its action scenes and dialogues. Mahesh Babu won the Filmfare Award - Telugu Film Industry for Best Actor for Pokiri.

Business Man: This crime drama had Mahesh Babu and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead. The story of this Puri Jagannadh directorial focuses on the journey of Vijay Surya, who is on a mission to become a ruthless mafia don.

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu: Featuring Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, the story focuses on a simple, middle-class family living in the village of Relangi, whose sarpanch is a person with a positive outlook towards life.

Murari: This supernatural drama saw Mahesh play the character of Murari, whose land-holding ancestors have been living with the curse of Goddess Durga since the mid-19th century.

