Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! fame Manjot Singh turns 30 today. Born in New Delhi, the actor is known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry and web series. Singh essayed the role of young Lucky in Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. The film also featured Abhay Deol and Paresh Rawal.

Since then, Manjot Singh has appeared in several films including Fukrey, Fukrey 2, and Student of the Year. The actor has also made his way into the OTT space and has now become a popular face. From Made in Heaven to College Romance, Singh has a lot of notable performances to his credit.

On the occasion of Manjot Singh's 30th birthday, here is a look at his latest and upcoming movies and web series:

1. College Romance - Singh essays the role of Trippy in this series that revolves around three best friends who are looking for love and moments while attending college together. The second season of College Romance was released in 2021.

2. Chutzpah - Released in 2021, Chutzpah premiered on SonyLiv. Singh essayed the role of Rishi. Chutzpah uncovers five stories that are intertwined with one another through the world wide web.

3. Zindagi in Short - Manjot Singh played the role of Amrik Singh. Released in 2020, this comedy-drama series tells 7 heartwarming stories and is an anthology of seven independently shot drama films.

4. Fukrey 3 - Manjot Singh will once again reprise the role of Lali in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's film. The shooting of the film has already concluded and the fans can barely contain their excitement.

5. Morjim - Directed by Faizan Kareem, the film revolves around a mysterious man Ziggy, who takes the help of a con man to catch a Russian drug lord, who rules North Goa and has not been seen by anyone. The film is slated to release in August 2022. Manjot Singh plays the role of Sam in the film.

