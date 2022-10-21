Weaving his way into a film so effortlessly that audiences forget where the actor ends and the character begins, veteran star Kulbhushan Kharbanda is one true gem and a living example of top-echelon versatility. Debuting in 1974 with Sai Paranjpye’s film Jadu Ka Shankh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda gave his best in several TV serials in his career and made viewer’s eyes pop out with his top-drawer performance on various OTT platforms. But that doesn’t mean he is in the mood to retire any time soon. As the veteran star celebrates his 78th birthday, his schedule is jam-packed with a series of upcoming intriguing projects. However, on the occasion of his birthday let’s take a walk down some of the best roles portrayed by Kulbhushan Kharbanda:

Shaakal in Shaan

After essaying Shaakal in 1980, Kulbhushan Kharbanda joined the league of Bollywood’s greatest villains. From his evil smile to his terrifying personality, Kulbhushan Kharbanda in Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor-starrer Shaan will leave you shivering. Marking the veteran actor’s entrance into mainstream cinema, the Ramesh Sippy directorial left filmmakers, critics, and the audience in awe of his talent.

Inder Malhotra in Arth

One of the finest films by Mahesh Bhatt, Arth shows Kulbhushan Kharbanda as an unfaithful husband and an egoistic, ambitious director. While it is easy to portray a typically evil villain, it is far more difficult to essay an inherently unlikable character humanely. But not for this gem of an actor, who managed it with apparent ease in this 1982 film.

Havaldar Bhagheeram in Border

No matter the star cast of the film, the personality of his character, the length of the role, or the genre of the movie, Kulbhushan Kharbanda can slay it all. Just like portraying a cook Bhageeram in the 1997 star-studded blockbuster Border. Tugging the audience’s heartstrings, the actor turned out to be an unexpected source of comic relief.

Ramlal Sharma in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

All 90s kids have a very fond memory of the actor as school coach and father Ramlal Sharma in Mansoor Khan’s super hit Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s strict character in the movie reminds everyone of their father.

Satyanand Tripathi in Mirzapur

And finally, the show-stopper is Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s web series debut Mirzapur. Despite Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, and Mihir Desai’s directorial being his debut for a series, the veteran star announced out loud that he ain’t a fresher. Essaying a character of a wizened old man, who hasn’t lost the touch of violence and the conniving edge that helped him rule the city with an iron fist, Kulbhushan Kharbanda not only blew the minds of the audience but sent chills down peoples’ spines.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.