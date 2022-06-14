Kirron Kher has entertained audiences with some amazing movies including Devdas, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, Main Hoon Na, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Om Shanti Om, Khoobsurat, Dostana, and many more. As the talented actress turns 70 this year, here is a list of her best roles:

Veteran actress Kirron Kher turns 70 today, 14 June. Born in 1952 in Bangalore, Kher began her tinsel town journey with the Punjabi film Aasra Pyar Da in 1983. After that, she took a long break and returned to acting in the mid-1990s. She made her comeback with the film Sardari Begum in 1996. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film won Kher the Special Jury Award at the 1997 National Film Awards.

Kirron Kher has been significantly popular in Bollywood for decades now, with a long list of films under her name. She has portrayed diverse roles and also struck a chord with the audience with her stellar performances. But she has always won the most appreciation whenever she portrayed the role of a mother.

Kher has entertained audiences with some amazing movies including Devdas, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, Main Hoon Na, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Om Shanti Om, Khoobsurat, Dostana, and many more. As the talented actress turns 70 this year, here is a list of her best roles:

Devdas (2002): This super hit movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who brought together Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher on the big screen. Kher was loved by audiences for her portrayal of Sumitra, Paro's (Rai’s) mother. Fans still remember her epic monologue after being embarrassed and insulted by Devdas' (Khan’s) mother. For her outstanding performance, Kher won the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Female Actor.

Main Hoon Na (2004): The movie was loved by the audience for its peppy music, action sequences and story. Kher, who played the role of actor Zayed Khan’s mother, won hearts once again for her acting skills. Her strict and caring nature struck a chord with fans, especially in the scene when she welcomes Major Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) into her home and treats him like her own son.

Veer Zaara (2004): In this epic romantic drama by Yash Chopra, in which Kher played the role of Preity Zinta's mother. The poignant scene between her and Shah Rukh Khan melted cinema-lovers' hearts.

Rang De Basanti (2006): This multi-starrer film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Kher played the role of Mitro, Aamir Khan's mother. Her brilliant acting skills enabled her to leave a mark despite having limited screen time.

Om Shanti Om (2007): In Farah Khan’s second directorial venture, Kher played the role of Bela Makhija, an overdramatic, filmy mother who runs from pillar to post looking for her son Om (Shah Rukh Khan). Throughout the movie, she was at her best as a total drama queen and was lauded by both fans and critics for her perfect comic timing.

Dostana (2008): In this romantic comedy film, Kher essayed the role of Mrs. Acharya, Sam's (Abhishek Bachchan’s) mom. She made audiences laugh out loud with her one-liners and expressions. She played the character of a Punjabi mom with utmost ease and looked equally comfortable in both emotional and comedy scenes.

Khoobsurat (2014): In this romantic comedy-drama by Shashanka Ghosh, Kher played the mother of Sonam Kapoor. She portrayed the role of Manju Chakravarty, who was loud and talkative. She was like a friend to Kapoor, giving her advice anytime and anywhere. The film was much appreciated for the beautiful mother-daughter bond shown between the actors.

