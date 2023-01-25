Soulful, magical, heart-melting, effortless, spellbinding, versatile and melodious – are some of the many words that come to mind when one hears Kavita Krishnamurthy’s name. Leading a brilliant musical career, Kavita continues to win hearts with her phenomenal Indian playback singing and classical singing skills. Debuting in 1985 with her song Tumse Milkar Na Jaane from Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Kavita has hands down built a career that stands strongly, as an example for the newbies to come. Not only her debut song turned out to be her first hit, but Kavita continued the trajectory of giving the Indian film industry back-to-back chartbusters. Therefore, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, let’s take a look at some of the evergreen chartbusters by Kavita Krishnamurthy:

Hawa Hawai

https://youtu.be/IgKdXLfxgQQ

The first thing that pops into every mind after taking the late legendary actress Sridevi’s name is hands down her ecstatic performance in her iconic track Hawa Hawai. Belonging to the 1987 film Mr. India, Hawa Hawai is such an evergreen track that even after 36 years, it forces you to shake a leg and perform its hook step. The unforgettable collaboration of Indian film industry experts like Kavita, Javed Akhtar and Laxmikant Pyarelal, has honestly given us an undying track.

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan

https://youtu.be/7k5gM4ClRRo

One of the most romantic numbers in the Indian film industry to date, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan will make you fall in love with itself. The impeccable chemistry between Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan is truly the cherry on the cake with Kavita’s mesmerising duel with Kumar Sanu. Penned by Mehboob and music is given by Ismail Darbar, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan belongs to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 piece of work Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Kay Sera…Sera

https://youtu.be/qmur9q2EPtY

Collaborating Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl with Indian Michael Jackson, Kay Sera…Sera was truly an output by a number of legends. While Kavita lent her voice to this track, Kay Sera…Sera was literally written with a golden pen, when maestros like AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar, Majrooh Sultanpuri and Shankar Mahadevan came together. Apart from its outstanding music, the celebrated track is very much loved for its performance by Madhuri Dixit and Prabhu Deva.

Bole Chudiyan

https://youtu.be/IBvg3WeqP1U

It is impossible to keep track of how many times this song has been picked up by girls to perform. Whether the school’s annual function or mehendi ceremony, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Bole Chudiya has been truly a saviour for all. And hands down the credit goes to Kavita and her great vocals. However, this all-time favourite track is the end result of an impeccable collaboration of Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar with Kavita.

Dola Re Dola

https://youtu.be/N0PwUqsN1us

The jaw-dropping graceful performance by Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the majestic set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes this song visually appealing. While we haven’t seen a better dual performance than this in Bollywood, the credit for making Dola Re Dola a chartbuster truly goes to the deadly collaboration of Kavita and Shreya Ghoshal. The Devdas song not only received innumerable awards but was also critically acclaimed.

