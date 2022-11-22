Considered a ruler of millions of hearts, inspiration to innumerable aspiring young actors, and saviour of Bollywood after the pandemic, Kartik Aaryan can solely be credited for etching his own identity in the Hindi film industry, without a godfather. Debuting with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, Kartik announced that he is here as the new hero in town. However, after making a spectacular start, the actor’s career witnessed a dip, when his movies like Akaash Vani, Kaanchi, and Guest iin London proved to be cold turkeys at the box office. But it was Luv Ranjan and Laxman Utekar’s faith that kept Kartik going with the films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Luka Chuppi. However, it was all simply calm before the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 storm, which not only pushed Kartik to new heights but also crushed some Bollywood biggies under it. Therefore, on the occasion of the actor’s 32nd birthday, let’s take a look at the upcoming of Bollywood’s rising star:

Freddy

After his cameo in the web series Masaba Masaba, Kartik will be once again seen on an OTT platform. All set to leave his audiences stunned, Kartik will be seen essaying the role of a shy, lonely, and socially awkward person in this mystery thriller, which will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on 2 December.

Shehzada

Rohit Dhawan’s multi-starrer action comedy pairs Kartik opposite his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The movie, which was earlier supposed to release on 4 November this year, is now expected to hit theatres in February. Apart from Kartik, the movie features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy, and Ali Asgar among others. Moreover, the movie is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Once again, Kartik will be seen sharing the screen space with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani, in Sameer Vidwan’s romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. All set to hit the theatres next year in June, the movie also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania among others.

Aashiqui 3

Kartik has successfully been roped in for the third part of the romantic franchise Aashiqui. While the musical drama will be directed by ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, further details about the upcoming project have been kept under wraps.

Captain India

Joining hands with the national award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Kartik will be very soon seen in a completely different avatar. The wish of the fans, who were dying to see the actor in a uniform, seems to have been granted, as Kartik will be seen portraying a character of a flight captain. Backed by Harman Baweja, the movie will revolve around India’s biggest rescue mission from a war-torn country.

