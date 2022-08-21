Kanika Kapoor started learning classical music at the age of 12 and had a short stint on All India Radio. Her first ever music video was Jugni Ji in 2012 which was a hit

Ace playback singer Kanika Kapoor is celebrating her 44th birthday today. Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Kanika Kapoor moved to Mumbai to kickstart her career in the Hindi film industry. She started learning classical music at the age of 12 and had a short stint on All India Radio. Her first-ever music video was Jugni Ji in 2012, which turned out to be a hit. While she didn't get any recognition from the audience, the song caught the attention of Meet Bros, with whom she sang the Baby Doll number for Ragini MMS 2. Baby Doll brought long-pending credit and appreciation for Kanika Kapoor and there has been no looking back for the songstress since then. She has lent her voice to many Bollywood actresses and has created magic every single time.

Some of her notable songs include Baby Doll, Lovely and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, among many others. She has also been conferred with many awards for her songs. As Kanika Kapoor turns a year older, here is a look at her top Bollywood songs:

Baby Doll



Featured in the 2014 film Ragini MMS 2, the song marked Kanika Kapoor's debut in the film industry. Starring Sunny Leone, it became a rage soon after its release and paved the way for Kapoor's career in the industry.

2. Lovely

Lovely starring Deepika Padukone was featured in the 2014 film Happy New Year, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, and Sonu Sood, among others. The song marked Deepika Padukone's introduction to the film and took fans by storm.



Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan



Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan from the 2015 film Roy, starred Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie also featured Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The lyrics were penned by Kumaar, whereas it was sung by Meet Bros, Anjjan and Kanika Kapoor.



Nachan Farrate

The song was featured in the Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer All Is Well, which was also released in 2015. This party song marked yet another collaboration between Kanika Kapoor and Meet Bros.



Beat Pe Booty

Beat Pe Booty was featured in the Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer A Flying Jatt. Sachin, Jigar, Vayu and Kanika Kapoor lent their voices to this 2016 song, which was widely appreciated by the audience.

In a career spanning over a decade, Kanika Kapoor has given the masses several chartbuster songs to groove to at Bollywood parties.

