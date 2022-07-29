Kancha Cheena, aka, Dutt also received widespread recognition for his work in the comedy genre. The actor was also widely appreciated for his portrayal of negative characters in films like Vaastav, Khalnayak among others.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S fame Sanjay Dutt turns 63 today. Born on 29 July, 1959 to legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis, Dutt made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with Rocky. The film was a box office hit and paved the way for his career in the film industry. In a career spanning well over four decades, Dutt established himself among the top action heroes of the 1980s and 90s.

Kancha Cheena, aka, Dutt also received widespread recognition for his work in the comedy genre. The actor was also widely appreciated for his portrayal of negative characters in films like Vaastav, Khalnayak among others.

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, here is a list of villain roles portrayed by the actor:

1. Shamshera

Released on 22 July, the film features Sanjay Dutt in the role of villain Daroga Shuddh Singh, who tortures and imprison members of the warrior tribe in the fictitious city of Kaza. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vani Kapoor.

2. K.G.F: Chapter 2

Directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is the sequel to K.G.F: Chapter 1, released in 2018. The film featured Sanjay Dutt alongside Yash and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Dutt essayed the role of lead antagonist Adheera, who returns only to destroy Rocky (played by Yash) and Kolar Gold Fields (KGF).

3. Agneepath

Karan Malhotra's directorial Agneepath featured Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist, Kancha Cheena, a man responsible for the lynching of Vijay Deenanath's (played by Hrithik Roshan) father. As many as 15 years later, Vijay Deenanath Chauhan avenges his father's death.

4. Luck

Released in 2009, Luck featured Sanjay Dutt in the role of Karim Moussa, an underworld kingpin, who recruits people with 'Luck'. Those selected come together to take part in a series of challenges to test their luck factor, as gamblers from around the world place bets on them. The film also starred Imran Khan, Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan.

5. Vaastav: The Reality

Released in 1999, Vaastav: The Reality is considered one of Sanjay Dutt's best works. The film featured Dutt in the lead role of Raghunath Namdev Shivalkar, aka Raghu, an innocent man who gets involved in a crime after making an error.

