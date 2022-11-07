Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Revisiting some of the finest roles of Ulaga Nayagan
While it is impossible to pick a few roles from his jewel of work, we have dared to pull together some of the best performances of his career.
An actor can be versatile, but being as multi-talented as Kamal Haasan is rare. Actor, director, screenwriter, choreographer, producer, playback singer, lyricist, and politician- the veteran star has many feathers in his crown. From impressing the audience to wooing the critics, there is very little that the Tamil superstar cannot do. Debuting as a child artist in the 1960 film Kalathur Kannamma, Kamal Haasan has so far done more than 200 movies.
The actor, who doesn’t want to confine himself to any one language, has entertained the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi-speaking belt. While it is impossible to pick a few roles from his jewel of work, we have dared to pull together some of the best performances of his career. Therefore, on the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 68th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best performances:
Chachi 420
While there are many movies that prove Kamal Haasan as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, his directorial debut Chachi 420 stands tall among all. Expertly juggling his duties as director-producer-scriptwriter-actor, Kamal Haasan successfully created an outrageously funny movie.
Hey Ram
Rarely will you witness a star experimenting with the image they have already built in showbiz, but Kamal Haasan is one true gem who has used his stardom to present audiences with several meaningful movies. To portray Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination in the backdrop and make the audience aware about the poison of communalism, Kamal Haasan donned the director’s hat for this star-studded movie.
Dasavatharam
While often we have seen an actor essaying a double role in a film, have you ever seen an actor essaying 10 characters in a single movie? Sounds impossible right? Well, Kamal Haasan made the impossible look like a child’s game in KS Ravikumar’s 2008 directorial. Featuring Asin, Jaya Prada, and Mallika Sherawat among others, Dasavatharam turned out to be a massive hit.
Vishwaroopam
Giving goosebumps to his fans, Kamal Haasan’s stunning transformation in his directorial grabbed eyeballs and kept the critics on their toes. Vishwaroopam is considered one of the best commercially made movies in Tamil cinema.
Vikram
Kamal Haasan’s recent release truly deserves a standing ovation. While many couldn’t stop raving about the movie, Kamal Haasan was the true star in the whole film. His intense emotions and stunning action sequences were successful in making the movie the massive hit that it was.
