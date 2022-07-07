The singer was born in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and his interest in music sparked from an early age. He started his musical career by singing ad jingles for brands including Coca-Cola, and Honda Motor Cycles among others.

Ace playback singer and music composer Kailash Kher celebrates his 49th birthday today. Regarded as one of the top singers in the country, Kher is often credited with redefining Sufi music in the Hindi film industry. With his soulful and strong vocals, Kailash Kher has many notable songs to his credit, making each of them an all-time- favourite for people across generations.

The singer was born in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and his interest in music sparked from an early age. He started his musical career by singing ad jingles for brands including Coca-Cola, and Honda Motor Cycles among others. Kher's big break came with Allah Ke Bande from the movie Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II.

Kailash Kher has sung over 500 songs for Bollywood. Apart from this, he has also notable works in many different languages. Here is a playlist of his best songs:

1. Teri Deewani: Teri Deewani was Kailash Kher's band Kailasa's first music video, which brought much-deserved fame to the band and established them as one of the best alternative music acts in the country. Released more than a decade ago, the song continues to be a fan's favourite.

2. Allah Ke Bande: Composed by Vishal-Shekhar for Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II. The song was Kher's first hit song and is still appreciated by music lovers.

3. Saiyaan: Yet another most loved song by Kailash Kher and his band Kailasa. The song was featured in the album Jhoomo Re and stood apart from all the songs. Paresh Kamath's insane guitar skills made the song even better.

4. Yun Hi Chala Chal: Featured in Shah Rukh Khan's starrer film Swades, Kher collaborated with Udit Narayan for this song. His alaaps in the song made it a huge hit and is loved to date.

5. Arziyan: Composed by AR Rahman, Kher shared the dais with Javed Ali for Arziyan. Kailash Kher gets an equal opportunity to shine as he takes over the second part of the song.

