Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: Mesmerising song of Bollywood’s bubbly girl

An actress, film producer, entrepreneur, winner of the Miss India Pageant, Bollywood’s bubbly girl, and whatnot. While many know Juhi Chawla as the leading lady of the 90s, the actress has many feathers in her cap. From representing the country on an international platform to acing several challenging roles, Juhi in her over three-decade-long career has left no stone unturned. Needless to say, she etched her place in everyone’s heart with her charming beauty and acting prowess, but she is much more than just a pretty face. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, the actress stands tall for having an active voice against the hazards of radiation from cellphone towers. While her serious stand against cellphone radiation continues, the actress has always spread joy and good energy through her much-loved songs. Therefore on the occasion of her 55th birthday let’s take a look at some of her best songs:

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon

Apart from being best friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi have amazing on-screen chemistry, which couldn’t be overlooked by several filmmakers. Yes Boss was one such movie that has our hearts. Despite releasing in 1997, Jatin Lalit’s lyrics still stand afresh in every Bollywood lover’s heart and mind.

Tu Mere Samne

Yet another hit by SRK and Juhi, Darr is considered a cult favourite. And this song in the melodious voices of Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar turned out to be the love anthem of that year.

Jaadu Teri Nazar

There is no denying the fact that SRK and Juhi have the best on-screen chemistry, and their off-screen bond could be one of the reasons why the movies in which they appear together always turned out to be a hit. Another track from their blockbuster movie Darr, Jaadu Teri Nazar will without a doubt remain forever in our hearts. Juhi in both the songs appeared like a vision.

Neendh Churai Meri

While the actress has worked with a long list of stars, we can’t take our eyes off of her whenever she was paired with Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan. In the multi-starrer film Ishq, Juhi’s energetic performance was successful in grabbing the attention. Their quirky expressions and euphoric moves alongside Kajol and Ajay Devgn are always copied on the dance floor.

Khamoshiyan Gungunane Lagi

Okay, we agree that we are obsessed with SRK and Juhi, but one can’t deny that their movies and songs always lift your mood like no other. While the movie One 2 Ka 4 didn’t do very well at the box office, the collaboration of Sonu Nigam with Lata Mangeshkar was successful in every manner. Beautifully composed by AR Rahman, Khamoshiyan Gungunane Lagi is one of the best romantic songs that Bollywood has.

