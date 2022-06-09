During a visit to Los Angeles, Depp met actor Nicolas Cage who advised him to try a career in acting. Following Cage's advice, Depp featured in a low budget horror film in 1984. However, he shot to fame in 1987 as he bagged the role of Tommy Hanson on Jump Street.

John Christopher Depp II, aka, Johnny Depp turns 59 today. Born in Kentucky, Depp was raised in Florida and is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood at present. During his visit to Los Angeles, Depp met actor Nicolas Cage who advised him to try a career in acting. Following Cage's advice, Depp featured in a low budget horror film in 1984. However, he shot to fame in 1987 as he bagged the role of Tommy Hanson on Jump Street.

Since then, Johnny Depp has appeared in numerous films and has carved a spot for himself. The actor has been in news for quite some time because of a trial hearing involving him and ex-wife Amber Heard, who he married in 2015.

As the actor celebrates his 59th birthday, here is a look at Depp's top movies:

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl - Released in 2003, the film has an IMDB rating of 8. Johnny Depp essayed the role of Jack Sparrow. The film set out to be an instant hit, paving the way for Depp's success.

Edward Scissorhands - Johnny Depp and Winona Rider played the lead roles in this 1990 romance drama film. The film revolves around Edward Scissorhands, an artificial man, played by Depp, who leads a life in isolation. He is later introduced to a suburban lady Kim, played by Rider, who introduces Scissorhands to her world.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street - The film was released in 2007 and featured Depp in the title role. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.3

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Depp essays the role of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton's directorial project. The film revolves around a young boy who wins a tour through the magnificent chocolate factory in the world, which is made by an unusual candy maker.

Chocolat - Johnny Depp plays the role of Roux in this 2000 romance drama film. The story revolves around the life of a French woman and her young daughter who open up a chocolate factory in a remote village, which shakes up the rigid morality of the entire community.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram