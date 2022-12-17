Happy Birthday John Abraham: From Pathaan to Tehran, upcoming films of the actor that could be blockbusters!

Winner of the Sexiest Asian Man in 2008, ‘GQ’s Most Stylish Man in India, and Bollywood’s resident hunk, John Abraham in his almost two-decade-old career has not only carved his niche but also defined masculinity in the Hindi film industry. While calling this vegetarian gym god won’t be wrong, John tops the list of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. Debuting alongside Bipasha Basu in Jism in 2003, John left no stone unturned to leave his footprint in this industry. From being the anti-hero to evoking nationalist sentiments, John made sure to keep his versatility quotient up by giving a whirl to every genre, as his career progressed. Therefore on the occasion of his 50th birthday let’s take a look at some of his latest and upcoming projects:

Ek Villain Returns

This year John tried to keep the audiences hooked to their seats with Mohit Suri’s action thriller Ek Villain Returns. While the multi-starrer film wasn’t able to perform well at the box office, the suspense was truly an eye-opener. Apart from John, the sequel of the 2014 film Ek Villain also featured Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria.

Pathaan

Well, this upcoming film by the actor needs no new introduction. One of the most hotly anticipated films of the year, Pathaan is special for more than one reason. From once again exhibiting John as an antagonist to marking the comeback of Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is all set to begin the next year with a bang. Moreover, it is for the first time that John, SRK, and Deepika Padukone will share screen space. The actioner will hit the big screens on 25 January.

Tehran

In 2023, John’s fans and followers are up for a treat, as just a day after Pathaan, the actor is coming along with Arun Gopalan’s action thriller Tehran. Releasing on 26 January, Tehran will pair John opposite former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar. The movie, which is inspired by true events, is penned by Ritesh Shah and Ashish P Verma.

Tariq

The collaboration of Arun Gopalan and John is all set to keep the viewer’s intrigue throughout the year, as after beginning the year with Tehran, the actor-director duo will be coming along with Tariq around Independence Day. Penned by Lalit Marathe and Ritesh Shah, Tariq also features Sanak famed Rukmini Maitra.

100%

After leaving all in splits in 2012 with the comedy-drama Housefull 2, John is once again collaborating with filmmaker Sajid Khan for his upcoming directorial 100%. The upcoming comedy movie will yet again make John share the screen space with his Housefull 2 co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from John and Riteish, the movie also features Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. The movie will release around Diwali next year.

