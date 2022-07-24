Jennifer Lopez's big break came when she was offered a job as a fly girl on Fox's hit comedy In Living Color (1990). Her first major film, however, was Gregory Nava's My Family in 1995. The actress recently got married to Ben Affleck.

American playback singer and actress Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 53rd birthday today. Born in New York, Jennifer Lopez always dreamt of being a multi-tasking superstar. As a child, she was intrigued by different musical genres but was also curious about the film industry.

She started taking singing and dancing lessons at the age of 5. Lopez left home at the age of 18 after her mother was scared of her decision to pursue a career in the show business.

Her big break came when she was offered a job as a fly girl on Fox's hit comedy In Living Color (1990). Her first major film, however, was Gregory Nava's My Family in 1995. The actress recently got married to Ben Affleck.

On J.Lo's birthday, here is a look at her Instagram gallery:

Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous as she shared a selfie in a white shirt. With her hair neatly tied back, she sealed the look with earrings and makeup.

J.Lo shared adorable pictures with her father on the occasion of Father's day. J.Lo's glow-up is completely evident in these pictures.

The actress looks scintillating in a black dress as she appeared for the premiere of Half time at the Tribeca Film festival.

Lopez looks stunning in this all-black outfit. With her tresses left loose, Lopez has sealed the look with minimal silver jewellery.

On the occasion of Memorial Day, J.Lo shared adorable pictures of herself in a red dress. Her beige-coloured shoes have certainly caught our eye.

The actress looks gorgeous in this light blue outfit, which she has paired with beige coloured heels. The details on her outfit have certainly caught our eye.

J.Lo looks dreamy in this picture. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, the actress flaunts her makeup.

