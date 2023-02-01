The charming Jackie Shroff has given us some iconic roles and unforgettable movies. The actor is undoubtedly one of the best actors in Indian cinema. On his special day we bring to you 5 films of the brilliant actor that you should binge watch right away.

Parinda:



Jackie Shroff played the role of Kishan, the guy who works as a chieftain for underworld Anna(Nana Patekar). The film won Shroff lots of accolades and acclaim for the fierce portrayal of his character and flawless acting.

Khalnayak:

The handsome cop in Khalnayak has been swooning audiences over three decades now. Shroff was seen in the role of a police inspector Ram in the movie. The film won 11 leading nominations and Jackie Shroff is one of the best elements of the film.

Rangeela:

Jackie Shroff as Raj in Ram Gopal Verma’s Rangeela is an unmissable character. He is in his usual charming self in the movie and had mesmerized the audiences.It is one of those films that has been critically acclaimed as well has generated major box office numbers.

Devdas:

Jackie Shroff as Chunni Babu is simply unforgettable. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is a milestone film in the Hindi Cinema. Jackie Shroff’s dialogues have stayed with us till date. The camaraderie with Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan is an absolute delight to watch even today.

Khujli:

The 2017 short film won Shroff many accolades and nominations. The film revolves around a middle aged man played by Jackie Shroff with suppressed desires. The film is an eye opener and heartwarming.

Happy Birthday to the legendary actor and may he always continue to surprise us with his versatile roles and movies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.