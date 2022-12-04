Happy Birthday Jaaved Jaaferi: A look at his popular funny dialogues

An actor with impeccable comic timing, a phenomenal dancer, an amazing comedian, and one of the best voice-over artists the country has ever seen, Jaaved Jaaferi stands tall for being one of the biggest talents in the Indian film industry. He has proudly walked in the footsteps of his father late actor Jagdeep, who himself was one of the best comedians in the country. Not many are aware but Jaaved made his acting debut back in 1985 with Subhash Ghai’s Meri Jung. Besides being one of the judges at India’s first dance reality show Boogie Woogie, the actor has emerged as one of the most skilled artists with a multifaceted personality in the Indian film industry. Therefore on the occasion of Jaaved’s 59th birthday let’s take a look at his funny dialogue:

“Sorry?” “Exactly!”- Salaam Namaste

While the 2005 release was a romantic drama mostly centred around Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, Jaaved truly etched his character in everyone’s heart with his simple “Exactly”! The actor with his impeccable comic timing left us all rolling on the floor laughing. In Siddharth Anand’s directorial, the actor essayed the character of Saif and Preity’s landlord who is weird in every way.

New York mein jabhi bhi koi sapna tootta hai na … toh ek taxi driver paida hota hai – Ta Ra Rum Pum

Siddharth Anand’s 2007 directorial revolved around an up-and-coming car racer, who faces a setback in his career because of a tragic accident, and how his family helps him in get back on the race track. The movie featured Jaaved in a supporting role, who said the above-mentioned dialogue when Saif met with an accident, and instead of car racing, he started driving a taxi to earn money.

Wow Adi you are so smart, mumma must be so proud of you- Dhamaal

Well, this dialogue doesn’t need any introduction. While Jaaved worked on several projects but it was this rib-tickling directorial by Indra Kumar, which made him outshine all. Despite being a multi-starrer film and featuring one of the best comic actors in the film industry, Jaaved’s character of Manav truly seemed tailor-made for him. Essaying the character of a grown man who has the heart of a child, Jaaved truly worked like a laughing gas in the whole movie.

Hum Kabir ka iPhone, uska iPod, uski item … sab cheen lenge … i-shapath- Double Dhamaal

After the 2007 film turned out to be a blockbuster, in 2011 Indra Kumar came back with a sequel of Dhamaal titled Double Dhamaal. Once again the movie turned out to be a big hit. And yet again Jaaved was seen in the same avatar but with even better dialogues, making us all laugh out loud.

Also, there are a few more dialogues that we couldn’t help but mention and they are:

Kahan tak padhe ho tum?) … Dus bajhe tak … nau bajhe school shuru hua … jab ek ghanta ho gaya toh principal sahab samajh gaye … ki ghanta main kuch padh sakta hoon

Tum logon ne toh mujhe diya nahi bhav … mere dil mein ho gaya ghav … uske baad mujhe aa gaya tav

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.