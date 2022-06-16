Imtiaz Ali has given hits like Jab We Met, Highway and Love Aaj Kal. His films have been appreciated for their soulful music and take on modern relationships.

If you are a fan of movies that revolve around journeys, relationships and self-reflection, then you might have seen your fair share of Imtiaz Ali movies. The ace director, who turns a year today, 16 June, remains loved by audiences for his modern take on love.

Imtiaz Ali started his journey in the film industry with the 2005 romantic drama Socha Na Tha. He went on to give several hit films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Highway. In 2020, Ali ventured into the OTT world with the Netflix crime-drama She. The show which stars Aaditi Pohankar, Sam Mohan, Shivani Rangole and Suhita Thatte, is set to air its second season from 17 June.

Imtiaz Ali’s films are known for their soulful music and characters who yearn to break free from their monotonous lives. His take on how relationships evolve in the modern world has won him many accolades. On his special day, here are the top five movies directed by him:

Socha Na Tha: This 2005 directorial was not just Imtiaz Ali’s debut in the film industry, it also marked the start of Abhay Deol’s career. The movie was a breath of fresh air and was much appreciated for its storyline and performances. The story revolved around Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia’s characters, whose families arrange their marriage. After saying no to the match, both of them become friends. Later on, they get engaged to other people, only to realise they have fallen for each other.

Jab We Met: How can forget this blockbuster? This Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer was one of the biggest successes of 2007 and established Ali in the industry. The foot-thumping music, Kareena Kapoor’s manic-pixie character and Shahid Kapoor’s role as a lost soul who ultimately finds his reason to live are still popular with film lovers.

Rockstar: Rockstar remains one of Ranbir Kapoor’s best performances. It also boasts of one of the best soundtracks given by AR Rahman. All of this was possible due to Imtiaz Ali. The film sees Janardhan Jakhar aka Jordan (Kapoor) achieve his dream of becoming a rock star at the cost of his love (Nargis Fakhri). The film’s music was a huge success, with tracks like Sadda Haq and Jo Bhi Main particularly resonating with audiences.

Highway: After playing a ditzy fashionista in her debut Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt got the chance to showcase her acting prowess in this movie. The Imtiaz Ali directorial was much lauded for taking on the issue of child sexual abuse.

Tamasha: Imtiaz Ali reunited Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for their third outing with this venture. The film revolved around Kapoor’s character Ved, who loses his personality while trying to live a conventional life. With the help of Tara (Padukone), he goes on a journey of self-discovery and realises his true potential.

