Ilaiyaraaja has given the music for films like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Sadma. On his 79th birthday, here are some of the music maestro's best compositions.

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja celebrates his 79th birthday today, 2 June. The first Asian to score a symphony for the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the music maestro has also composed the soundtrack for over 1,000 films in his almost four-decades-long career.

Ilaiyaraaja moved to Chennai in 1969 to kick start his musical journey, but it was only in 1976 that the legendary composer got his big break with Annakili. The songs became an instant hit, and the composer never looked back. He was won several honours, including five National Awards

Ilaiyaraaja has many notable works to his credit in the Tamil film industry. He has also composed several songs for the Hindi films, with many of them becoming instant hits.

On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of his best composed Hindi songs:

1. Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le- Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le from the film Sadma remains one of Ilaiyaraaja's timeless compositions. Sadma was released in 1983 and featured Sridevi, Kamal Haasan, Gulshan Grover, and Silk Smitha in lead roles. This track was sung by Suresh Wadkar and the lyrics were penned by Gulzar.

2. Cheeni Kum - The title track of Amitabh Bachchan- Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum was composed by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The film was released in 2007 and this song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

3. Janmon Ki Jwala - Janmon Ki Jwala was featured in the 2000 film Hey Ram. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Hariharan.

4. Mudhi Mudhi Ittefaq Se- The song was part of the 2009 film Paa. The movie, which featured Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan in lead roles, dealt with the subject of progeria. This soulful track from the film featured vocals by Shilpa Rao.

5. Fikar Na Kar Pyare- This Asha Bhosle song featured in the 1998 film Mahadev. The unique composition of this track continues to mesmerise listeners.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to the music maestro!

