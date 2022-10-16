Happy Birthday Hema Malini: Dream Girl’s must-watch movies

From climbing fans on ceilings to dancing on glass shrapnel, from making the audiences laugh and cry at the same time to beating the baddies to a pulp with a whip, Bollywood’s dream girl Hema Malini did it all on the big screen. Debuting in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam, the veteran star has been wooing audiences with her charm for around 6 decades. It was in 1968 that Mahesh Kaul spotted this gem and the Indian film industry got a masterpiece in the name of Sapno Ka Saudagar. With an ever-smiling face, top-notch acting skills, on point expressions, Hema Malini never failed to amaze the audiences with every role that she ever took. Ageing gracefully, the veteran star is celebrating her 74th birthday today. Therefore on this special occasion, let’s take a glance at her must-watch films.

Seeta Aur Geeta

It is impossible that we talk about Hema Malini and not start our list with this Ramesh Sippy’s directorial. Playing a dual role for the first time in 1972, the actress perfectly justified both of her characters Seeta and Geeta. Hema Malini’s chemistry with her husband Dharmendra was widely loved by the audience, making her even win a Filmfare award for best actress.

Sholay

This Ramesh Sippy masterpiece needs no new introduction. No movie lover can ever forget the evergreen Basanti played effortlessly by Hema Malini. Honestly, generations will come and go but history will remember this piece of work belonging to 1975.

Dream Girl

Undeniably, even at 74 Hema Malini’s unparalleled beauty can make young actresses run for their money. It was this 1977 romantic movie that gave the diva her well-deserving tag. Once again Hema Malini stunned the audiences by playing the role of a con woman phenomenally.

Satte Pe Satta

Raj Sippy’s 1982 star-studded action drama paired Hema Malini opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the titular characters. Even after forty years, Hema Malini’s character of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Indu, who handled the entire clan of seven brothers is still remembered. Satte Pe Satta is one of the most entertaining movies in Bollywood.

Baghban

Once again Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini were successful in spreading their magic in 2003. This family drama will touch your heart and fill your eyes with tears. Baghban was not only critically acclaimed but also did amazing business at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.