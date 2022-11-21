Happy Birthday Helen: A look at cabaret queen’s iconic tracks

Legendary dancer, cabaret queen, a Padma Shri recipient and the nation’s heartthrob during the 60s and 70s; veteran actor Helen Anne Richardson Khan has several feathers in her cap. From fabulous footwork to her enticing looks, from her exotic costumes to her irresistible grin, the yesteryear actress stands tall for introducing cabaret dancing in Bollywood. The bold and beautiful actress, apart from inventing the club numbers simply owned them. And there is no denying the fact that the sizzling dance numbers of Burma-born actress, who arrived in India in 1943 during WW II, continue to inspire several newcomers. Therefore on the occasion of the actress’ 84th birthday let’s take a look at the best dance tracks:

Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu

While the actress began her career as a chorus dancer in the early 1950s, it was only in 1958 that Helen got a breakthrough as a solo dancer with the film Howrah Bridge. Composed by OP Nayyar, sung by Geeta Dutt, and performed euphorically by Helen, Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu turned out to be an iconic song, whose lyrics are still remembered today.

O Haseena Zulfonwali

Despite being more than five decades old, this much-loved song from Teesri Manzil remains memorable. Even Gen Z knows the lyrics of the Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle’s song on the tip of their tongue and Helen’s moves hypnotize the audiences every single time.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Apart from making Helen a star, this song from the 1971 film Caravan made Asha Bhosle the queen of cabaret songs. Even today the beats of this track can make a person dance their heart out. The tune is loved by Bollywood lovers to such an extent that it still remains fresh in our minds.

Mehbooba Mehbooba

While everything in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay was simply perfect, it was Helen’s special appearance in RD Burman’s song Mehbooba Mehbooba, which amped up the temperature in the movie. And it won’t be wrong to say that the energy and vibe of the movie are truly unmatchable.

Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana

Do you remember Kareena Kapoor Khan recreating the magic for Farhan Akhtar’s remake of Don on this song? Well, Helen already slayed the audience back in 1978 with her charm and charisma. And who can forget Helen’s moves in the track?

