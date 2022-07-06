Tripathi started her journey in the entertainment industry as a production assistant and associate director. Before her role in Masaan, the actress was known for essaying the role of Zenia Khan in the 2009 television show Kya Mast Hai Life.

Mirzapur fame Golu Gupta aka Shweta Tripathi turns a year older today, 6 July. Born in New Delhi, Tripathi is an actress known for her remarkable performances in the Hindi film industry and web series. The actress shot to fame in 2015 with the movie Masaan, in which she was paired alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Tripathi started her journey in the entertainment industry as a production assistant and associate director. Before her role in Masaan, the actress was known for essaying the role of Zenia Khan in the 2009 television show Kya Mast Hai Life. Over years, the actress has received widespread recognition and appreciation for her groundbreaking performances.

On Shweta Tripathi's 37th birthday, here is a look at some of her best roles in films and web series that helped in shaping her career:

1. Masaan - Directed by debutant director Neeraj Ghaywan, the film was released in 2015, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Shweta Tripathi. The film is majorly shot around the Holy Ganges. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of individuals who encounter a punishing caste system as they try to come to face their tragedies.

2. Mirzapur - The action thriller multi-starrer web series was first released in 2018 on Amazon Prime. The plot uncovers the lawlessness situation in the city of Mirzapur. Shooting for the third season of the series has already begun. Tripathi's performance as Golu Gupta, aka Gajgamini Gupta, received widespread appreciation.

3. The Gone Game - This crime thriller web series premiered on Voot Select and was based on the disappearance of Sahil Gujral, played by Arjun Mathur amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Shweta Tripathi plays the character of Amara Gujral.

4. Gone Kesh - Released in 2019, this comedy-drama film featured Shweta Tripathi as the teenage girl who gets diagnosed with alopecia. Tripathi essayed the role of Enakshi in the film and impressed the fans with her moving performance.

5. Laakhon Mein Ek - Tripathi essayed the role of Dr Shreya, who is posted in Sitlapur village to conduct a cataract camp. But soon after she reaches, challenges start to unfold as she continues to fight the system. The web series was premiered on Amazon Prime.

