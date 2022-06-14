Ganesh Acharya has worked as a choreographer in many notable films, including Rang De Basanti, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal to name a few. Here are some of his best songs!

Ace choreographer and dancer Ganesh Acharya celebrates his 51st birthday today, 14 June. Known for giving innumerable memorable Bollywood dance numbers, Acharya started his career at a very early age. After the demise of his father, Ganesh Acharya moved to Cuttack to learn dancing from his sister to support his family. At the age of 12, he started his dance group. He became a choreographer when he was only 19 years old. His first breakthrough was in the 1992 film Anaam.

Since then, Ganesh Acharya has worked as a choreographer in many notable films, including Rang De Basanti, Phir Hera Pheri, and Golmaal to name a few. From Madhuri Dixit to Katrina Kaif, he has choreographed almost all big actors.

Here are some of the songs choreographed by him:

1. Chikni Chameli- This song starring Katrina Kaif was featured in the film Agneepath. The chartbuster gave Kaif another opportunity to show off her dancing prowess.

2. Maston Ka Jhund- Maston Ka Jhund is from the biographical sports drama Bhaag Milkha Bhaag starring Farhan Akhtar. The song brought great fame to the ace choreographer as he bagged the Silver Lotus Award for his choreography.

3. Khalibali- Khalibali starring Ranveer Singh was featured in the film Padmaavat. The song became an instant hit and Singh's dance and expressions were on point. The actor's energy and expressions, when combined with Ganesh Acharya's choreography, created magic.

4. Husn Hai Suhana- The song was part of David Dhawan's epic comedy Coolie No.1, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The track kickstarted Ganesh Acharya's career. It is considered among his best works.

5. Malhari- The song featuring Ranveer Singh was featured in the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer Singh's energy and Ganesh Acharya's dance moves were much-praised The song became an instant hit, with several grooving to the energetic number.

6. Oo Antava- This chartbuster from Pushpa: The Rise was one of the biggest hits last year. Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's matching steps in this hit track were one of the highlights of the film. The dance moves were imitated by many people on social media.

Happy birthday Ganesh Acharya!

