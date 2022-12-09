It won’t be wrong to say that the moment anyone takes Dia Mirza’s name the image of an innocent, beautiful girl dancing in rain from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein strikes in every mind. Despite the movie being more than two decades old, its feel and beauty are still fresh in the hearts of every movie lover. While Gautham Vasudev Menon’s directorial was in the limelight for several reasons, most importantly it grabbed the eyeballs because of its lead actress, Dia who was marking her Bollywood debut and left all delighted with her appearance on-screen. And the rest is history, as there was no looking back for the actress. On the occasion of the actress’ 41st birthday, let’s take a look at her beautiful family’s photo gallery:

How can we not begin the list with this dreamy wedding picture of Dia with Vaibhav Rekhi.

On the occasion of her mother Deepa Mirza’s 70th birthday, the actress took to her account to drop this beautiful happy picture of herself with her mother posing next to her. While wishing her, the actress took to the caption and called her mother her life.

Dia made sure to wish her fans on the occasion of Diwali. The actress wished her Instagram family by dropping this beautiful picture of herself with her husband Vaibhav.

The actress made sure that her baby boy enjoys his first Dussehra to the fullest. Dia and Avyaan can be seen posing for a selfie in front of the Durga idol. Dia wished her fans and wrote, “Shubho Bijoya. May good always triumph over evil. Love and light to you and your family.”

Dia wished Vaibhav on his 37th birthday by sharing this mushy picture from their wedding day and penned down a sweet note in the caption that read, “Happy Birthday Husband. May you always laugh loudest, give selflessly and care deeply. You are loved, Vaibhav Rekhi. And we are so lucky to have you in our lives. Keep growing and spreading joy.”

The mother-son duo can be seen cherishing their time amidst the picturesque vacation location.

Dia loves to keep her fans updated about all the ongoing events with Avyaan. Therefore continuing the trajectory, the very first thing that she does after reaching back home is to click on him.

On the occasion of father’s day, Dia shared two happy pictures of Samaira and Avyaan with their father Vaibhav, and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the world’s best Father. We love you.”

Avyaan even visited his mother on the sets of Dhak Dhak.

Last year on the occasion of their first Diwali together as a family, Dia dropped this happy family portrait.

