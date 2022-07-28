In a career spanning two decades, Dhanush has become a popular name in the Tamil film fraternity. He was recently seen in the Russo brother's action flick The Gray Man.

Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, more popularly known by his stage name, Dhanush turns a year older today, 28 July. The actor, lyricist, producer and playback singer is well known for his work in Tamil, Hindi and English cinema.

Dhanush made his acting debut in 2002 with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai. Since then, the actor has gone from strength to strength. In a career spanning two decades, Dhanush has become a popular name in the Tamil film fraternity. He was recently seen in the Russo brother's action flick The Gray Man.

The actor was married to Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya, but the couple recently announced their separation. They have two sons together.

Dhanush is known for his stellar performances in movies like Asuran, Polladhavan, 3 and many more films. He has also given vocals to several tracks. In 2011, his song Why this Kolaveri Di from 3 brought international recognition to the actor.

As Dhanush turns a year older, here is a list of his top films:

Asuran

Dhanush plays the role of Siva Saamy in the movie, a loving father and a farmer who is considered submissive. His life changes after his teenage son kill an upper caste landlord. The actor bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor due to his performance.

Pudhu Pettai

Directed by K. Selvaraghavan, the plot of this action thriller revolves around Kokki Kumar (Dhanush) who runs away from home and eventually falls in with a gang. He then rises through the ranks of the underworld.

Vada Chennai

Released in 2018, Vada Chennai is a crime drama directed by Vetrimaaran. The film features Dhanush as a skilled carrom player hailing from North Chennai, who gets caught in a war between two rival gangs. The actor's stellar performance helped him bag the Filmfare South Award for Best Actor.

Karnan

The 2021 Mari Selvaraj directorial featured Dhanush as the titular character. The film revolves around Karnan, a fearless village youth, who to protect the rights of his fellow villagers who been tortured by the police.

Aadukalam

Released in 2011, Aadukalam is regarded as one of the best films of Dhanush's career. The film featured The Gray Man star alongside Taapsee Pannu. This sports drama by Vetrimaaran revolved around the topic of rooster fighting in rural areas. It also received several awards.

