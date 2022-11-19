A rapper, singer, film producer, actor, businessman, and whatnot. Calling Aditya Prateek Singh aka Badshah multi-talented or versatile will be an understatement, keeping his skills in mind. Beginning his career alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah is hands down one of the most celebrated rappers, singers, and celebrities in the Indian film industry. Since he never fails to deliver hits with his peppy songs, viral and trending are synonymous with Badshah’s name. From DJ Waley Babu to Jugnu, Badshah has been constant on every party playlist. Whether social media or official sites for top songs, the rapper’s songs have always been trending. Therefore on the occasion of Badshah’s 37th birthday, let’s take a look at his top tracks:

Kala Chashma

You will fall short of breath, but still won’t be able to count, how many reels have been made on this track to date. Ruling the dance floor since 2016, Kala Chashma hasn’t missed any party, function, or festival. Aging like fine wine, this Badhshah’s track, which featured in Baar Baar Dekho, has been increasing its fanbase with each passing day.

Kar Gayi Chull

Do you remember the time when this song was released? Every single Bollywood lover had the quirky lyrics of this Badshah song from Kapoor & Sons on the tip of their tongue. Badshah truly raised the bar with this song.

Tareefan

One word that sums this song perfectly is sassiness. Well, the nation loved it and there is no denying the fact. Despite being released in 2018, we all know the hook step by heart. Amazing lyrics, and elated music was simply taken to yet another level when complimented by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sizzling moves.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

The song doesn’t need any introduction. It stands tall for being the party anthem even after eight years of its release. A party can’t be started without playing this song and therefore it won’t be wrong to call it the life of every part.

Chandigarh Mein

Accept it, you started singing the lines with just two words na? Well, you aren’t alone as this foot-tapping song is contagious to such an extent that it will force you to get off of your chair, and honestly, you wouldn’t mind.

