Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: Walking down the lane of her soulful songs

Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 89th birthday today, and we wish that she lives a hundred long years.

Rightly referred to as a synonym of versatility, melody, and scintillating voice, legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been spreading the magic of her vocal cords and wooing zillions of fans for the past seven decades. While she started her singing career with a Marathi song in 1943, it was in her late 50s when she grabbed the headlines. Debuting in 1948 with Saawan Aaya for Hansraj Behl’s Chunaria, Asha Bhosle began her reign with evergreen songs. From dance numbers to ghazals, romantic tracks to classical melodies, folk songs to retro style, the veteran singer stands as a strong example of a multi-talented singer for today’s generation. Asha Bhosle is celebrating her 89th birthday today, and we wish that she lives a hundred long years. On this special occasion, let’s dive into the soulful journey of some of her best songs:

Dum Maro Dum

The one undying track in the industry, Dum Maro Dum always forces you to shake a leg and is honestly a cult classic. Released in 1971 in the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna, featuring veteran actress Zeenat Aman, Dum Maro Dum is undeniably a favourite at every party.

In Aankhon Ki Masti

Considered among the most beautiful songs in the industry, In Aankhon Ki Masti features evergreen beauty, Rekha. Making Asha Bhosle bag the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, the soulful song was part of the 1981 cult favourite film Umrao Jaan. Hands down the song must be credited for turning Rekha into a rage.

Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave

Asha Bhosle wears the crown for giving her voice to actresses from every generation. Another super-hit song from the 1999 movie Taal, this track features Aishwarya Rai. Apart from being a super hit in the 90s, the beautiful track is going viral like crazy on social media, and even today it gives fans goosebumps.

Tanha Tanha

With the combination of Asha Bhosle’s melody and Urmila Matondkar’s energy, this super hit 90s track goes back to 1995 from the Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff starrer Rangeela. Penned down by Mehboob Alam Kotwal, music maestro A.R Rahman has created his magic via this composition.

Which one of these is your favourite?

