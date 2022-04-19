On Arshad Warsi's 54th birthday, screen through some of his upcoming movies.

One of Bollywood’s most underrated actors, Arshad Warsi celebrates his 54th birthday today, 19 April. With a career spanning more than two decades in the film industry, the actor has left an unforgettable impression on audiences through his performances in Sehar, Dhamaal and Jolly LLB.

Famous for his role as Circuit in the Munnabhai series, the actor made his debut with Tere Mere Sapne in the year 1996. The film was produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s production house, ABCL.

Warsi is most loved for his comic timings and expression in movies like Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, Golmaal series and so on. Apart from comedy, the versatile actor has also pulled off serious and intense roles. In films like Ishqiya, Guddu Rangeela, Durgamati, Asur, Jolly LLB, Zila Ghaziabad, and Kabul Express among others, Warsi proved himself to be one of the hidden gems of Bollywood.

Before making his debut in acting, very few know that the actor worked as a choreographer. With many awards to his name, Warsi has very well place cemented his in the industry.

On his birthday, here’s a look at Warsi's latest and upcoming movies as well as web series:

Bachchhan Paandey: This is a gripping story that revolves around a gangster and an aspiring director, who decide to make a biopic on a real-life gangster. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The film hit theatres on 18 March while it released digitally on Amazon Prime Video on 15 April.

Banda Singh: Warsi will soon be seen in his upcoming flick titled Banda Singh. It was recently that that the actor started shooting for this film and will be seen donning a turban for his role. The movie is a hard-hitting survival story of a man and his family, who are settled in north India. Banda Singh is said to be based on true events and incidents. The film is helmed by director Abhishek Saxena and also has actor Meher Vij in it.

Munnabhai 3: Actor Sanjay Dutt recently revealed that Munna Bhai 3 is likely to happen soon. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Dutt asserted that director Rajkumar Hirani is interested in the idea of coming up with part 3 of the Munna Bhai series. If all goes well, Warsi - who starred in Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai - will also be winning hearts in part 3 of the movie.

Asur 2: The second season of crime thriller Asur is all set to be aired soon. Featuring Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, and Sharib Hashmi, the web series was one of the much-talked-about psychological thrillers this year. This series is created by Gaurav Shukla and highlights a story of a modern-day serial killer having religious ties. As per reports, Asur season 2 will release in June or July and is expected to be more thrilling than the first season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.