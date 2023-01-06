Very well known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’, Allah Rakha Rahman aka AR Rahman is the name that truly speaks for itself. Saying that Rahman is one of the best things that happened to the Indian film industry is an understatement when he brought international fame to Indian music. Only with his debut in the 1992 Tamil film Roja, Rahman made it crystal clear that he is here to stay. Otherwise even after three decades how can a song have the same impact as it had when it was released? And therefore, in his 30-year-long career, the music maestro went on to conquer the world by bagging two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and various Filmfare Awards to his credit. Hence on the occasion of his 56th birthday, let’s take you on a soul-stirring journey of his latest tracks.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Honestly, this track from the 2015 movie Tamasha doesn’t need any introduction. Allowing you to introspect life at a deeper level and embrace the loved ones around you, Agar Tum Saath Ho was impeccably penned by Irshad Kamil. Rahman’s composition and Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh’s voices will truly take you to completely another zone. Even after seven years, watching Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the video will turn you teary-eyed.

OK Jaanu

Do you know what happens when two legends collaborate? Well, they give the world a masterpiece like OK Jaanu. This piece of work is one such mind-boggling output of Rahman and Gulzar. While Rahman lent his enthralling voice to the song, as always Gulzar’s lyrics make you want to let yourself loose and seize life like never before. One more track from the movie Enna Sona is also penned by Gulzar, but Rahman for this song essayed the role of a composer and Arijit Singh lent his voice. The song turned out to be one of the most loved romantic tracks of the year.

Main Tumhara



Sung by Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, and Hriday Gattani, Main Tumhara belongs to Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara. While its music sends you in serenity, Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics truly give you peace. Not just this but Dil Bechara’s other track Khulke Jeene Ka is another beautiful song that incorporates Rahman’s enchanting voice and was sung in collaboration with Arjit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

Hututu

One can’t keep track of how many reels have been made so far on this mesmerising song. Yet again collaborating Rahman with Shashaa Tirupati, Hututu belongs to Kriti Sanon’s 2021 film Mimi. Beautifully penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Hututu inspires you to live life like never before and find happiness in small things.

Tum Bhi Raahi

2022 was truly magical as once again we got to hear Rahman’s spell-binding voice through Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili. In Rahman’s voice, Tum Bhi Raahi turned out to be one of the best romantic tracks from last year. Apart from that the song is one of the much-loved tracks on the internet, as users continue to use it for their reels.

