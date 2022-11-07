While the tag of a superstar is pretty rare for an actress in a male dominant film industry, the ‘lady superstar’ of Telugu cinema Anushka Shetty has achieved it after around two decades of commitment, hard work, and dedication. From period drama to suspense thriller, from action to romantic comedy, Anushka has not left any stone unturned in her career. Counted among one of the few actors who possess the quality of carrying the entire film on her shoulders, Anushka stands tall as an actress who can extract massive footfalls into the theatre without depending upon a bankable male lead. Throughout her career, Anushka undeniably has been as versatile as one can be in a male dominant film fraternity. Therefore, on the occasion of Anushka’s 41st birthday, let’s take a look at her best performances.

Arundhati

One of the major commercial successes of Anushka’s career, Arundhati even went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films ever at that time. And the credit goes to Anushka as she carried the whole film on her shoulders impeccably. The success of the film was so huge that it turned the actress into a major movie star in the industry. Anushka’s unforgettable performance in the film announced out loud that she was more than a pretty face.

Rudhramadevi

Setting the benchmark for all the actresses, Anushka posed a challenge for them by playing the role of a man onscreen. While so far we have witnessed an actress essaying a male character for a comedy sequence, Anushka played the role in throughout the first half of the movie pretty convincingly. In the movie, which had a dream run at the box office, Anushka outshined the male cast like Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and Prakash Raj among others.

Size Zero

While the Tamil-Telugu movie failed to impress at the box office, Anushka grabbed eyeballs with her role as a plus-sized woman. Not only this, but Anushka even gained 25 kg from playing her character. Despite the actress being suggested to get a good makeup artist, Anushka insisted on putting on weight to make it look real, which truly speaks lengths of her commitment to her work.

Vedam

Playing a prostitute unapologetically, Anushka wonderfully emulated the desperation of Saroja, who wishes to get out of prostitution and start a new life. One scene, wherein the actress is manhandled by a cop, speaks lengths about her capabilities.

Baahubali

Devasena in SS Rajamouli’s directorial appeared to be tailor-made for Anushka, who nailed her role in all literal sense. Anushka was truly a neat package of strength, fierceness, and grace. Channeling her inner royalty, Anushka as Devasena will surely be etched in the history of cinema.

