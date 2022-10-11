With Amitabh Bachchan turning 80, fans are already super excited and on cloud nine as they celebrate the superstar’s birthday. In a career spanning over five decades, Bachchan is a legacy in himself, and has delivered several classics, thanks to his powerful performances, memorable dialogues, and his deep baritone which makes him stand out from the crowd. That being said, while his performances and dialogues are etched in the history of the Hindi film industry, Bachchan has also given us some of the best dance numbers which are peppy and can easily leave anyone grooving to its food-tapping rhythms even today.

Be it any romantic song or something with a fast tempo, Amitabh Bachchan has been a star in each one of them and continues to impress the audiences. Today on his 80th birthday, we bring you a list of must-play songs of Bachchan that can easily make you shake a leg.

Top dance songs of Amitabh Bachchan:

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala from Don (1978)

An iconic number from the 1978 hit film, Amitabh Bachchan was seen dancing to the song, Khaike Paan Banaras Wala with co-star Zeenat Aman. Thanks to the outstanding playback by Kishore Kumar, the song still remains one of our favourites.

Rang Barse from Silsila (1981)

Picturised on four legendary actors- Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar– Rang Barse is a perfect Holi dance song and remains evergreen.

Pag Ghunghroo from Namak Halaal (1982)

Looking dapper cool in a white sherwani and pink turban, Bachchan’s moves on Pag Ghunghroo cannot be forgotten. While tuning in to the melodious voice of Kishore Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan’s steps and expressions are unmissable in this peppy number.

Jumma Chumma De De from Hum (1991)

Jumma Chumma De De is still a favourite among fans, thanks to its peppy score and catchy lyrics. While it did attract controversies for the lyrics, but also got everyone moving to its beats.

Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

An appealing treat to the ears, this song from the 2001 family drama film is among the numbers still sought after at parties and weddings. Featuring Bachchan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji, Shava Shava is a hit number to date.

