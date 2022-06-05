Amit Sadh shot to fame with the teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr. Later on, he appeared in several notable films including Kai Po Che, Sultan, Gold and Super 30.

Amit Sadh is famous for his versatile performances. The actor, most known for playing Inspector Kabir Sawant in Breathe, turns a year older today, 5 June.

Amit Sadh started his acting career by working in the television industry. He shot to fame with the teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, which aired on Star Plus. The actor then sought to make a mark in the Hindi film industry. He joined The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York to master his craft.

Upon his return, Sadh was offered a role in Kai Po Che, where he played the role of Omkar Shastri, one of the three main characters. Since then, the actor has performed in several movies and has also entered the OTT world.

On the occasion of Amit Sadh's birthday, here is a look at some of his latest and upcoming movies and web series:

1. Shakuntala Devi - Sadh essayed the role of Ajay Abhaya Kumar in Anu Menon's directorial. Through his role was brief, the actor managed to leave a mark on his fans.

2. Jeet Ki Zid - Amit Sadh played the role of Major Deep Singh in this series, which is based on the life of retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh. The series premiered on Zee5 in 2021.

3. Ek Jhalak: A Glimpse - The Kai Po Che actor essayed the role of Naman in this 2021 web series, which premiered on Amazon's mini TV. A single father in his mid-thirties, Naman, grows fond of his neighbour, who he has never met.

4. Breathe: Into the Shadows S3 - The third season of Breathe is expected to release soon and Amit Sadh's fans are eagerly waiting to see him as Inspector Kabir again.

5. Victor- Victor is a crime thriller set in London with the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis. The film is directed by Sudipto Sarkar and is expected to release in 2022.

