Playback singer Amit Kumar turns 70 today. Born to legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Amit Kumar has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry. He has collaborated with some of the biggest music directors in the 1980s and 90s including R.D. Burman, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Jatin-Lalit, Anand-Milind, Bappi Lahiri and others.

Some of Amit Kumar's most notable tracks include Aati Rahengi Baharen, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Yaad Aa Rahi Hain among others. Kumar sang all the songs for Kumar Gaurav's debut film Love Story, which became one of the biggest hits of 1981. This album, as well as his other songs with RD Burman were particularly liked by audiences.

On the occasion of his 70th birthday, here is a playlist of his best songs:

Aati Rahengi Baharen: This song from Kasme Vaade features Kumar performing with his father Kishore Kumar. While Kishore Kapoor lent his voice to Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle sang for Rakhee and Amit Kumar for Randhir Kapoor.

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha: This beautiful duet from Baton Baton Mein was sung by Amit Kumar and Asha Bhosle. The foot-tapping song still remains a favourite of many.

Bade Achche Lagte Hain: Bade Achche Lagte Hain was featured in the 1976 film Balika Vadhu. The RD Burman composition saw Kumar worm his way into the hearts of music lovers.

Kaisa Tera Pyaar: The hit track from Love Story featured vocals by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar. Considered to be one of the biggest hits of Amit Kumar's career, the song was composed by R.D Burman.

Keh De Ki Tum Ho Meri: Sung by Amit Kumar and Anuradha Paudwal, the song was featured in the 1988 hit movie Tezaab, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles.

Happy birthday Amit Kumar!

