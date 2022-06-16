Amaal Mallik started his journey in 2014 as a composer for Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. He composed three songs for Jai Ho, following which he composed Naina for the film Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor.

Music director Amaal Mallik celebrates his 31st birthday today, 16 June. Born in Mumbai to Dabboo Malik and Jyoti Malik, Amaal Mallik is someone who has worn many hats. He is a music director, composer, singer, producer, background scorer, performer and lyricist.

Mallik started his journey in 2014 as a composer for Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho. Amaal Mallik composed three songs for Jai Ho, following which he composed Naina for the film Khoobsurat, starring Sonam Kapoor. However, he rose to fame with his compositions for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. In the last eight years of his career in the film industry, Amaal Mallik has managed to carve out a spot for himself as one of the leading composers.

On his 31st birthday, here is a look at his best songs:

1. Sooraj Dooba Hain - The song Sooraj Dooba Hain was featured in the 2015 film Roy, starring Ranbir Kapoor. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Aditi Singh Sharma and was loved by the audience so much that it went on to become the biggest hit of 2015.

2. Kaun Tujhe - Kaun Tujhe from the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story was released in 2016 and featured Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani. Mallik not only composed this beautiful song but also sang it along with Palak Muchhal.

3. Soch Na Sake - Soch Na Sake was featured in the film Airlift, starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar and was adapted from Hardy Sandhu's Soch.

4. Kar Gayi Chull - The song was featured in Kapoor & Sons. The song was released in 2016 and featured Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. The song was sung by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Fazilpuria, and Sukriti Kakar. The song was an instant favourite of the audience and became one of the biggest hits.

5. Sab Tera - Sab Tera from the film Baaghi was released in 2016. Sung by Armaan Mallik, the song featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Wishing Amaal Mallik a very happy birthday!

