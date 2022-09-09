Keeping audiences intrigued with his versatility for more than three decades, Akshay Kumar hasn’t left a genre untouched in Bollywood.

From igniting a sense of patriotism to giving goosebumps with his action sequence or tickling our funny bones with his slapstick comedy, this all seems to be a piece of cake for the Khiladi of Bollywood. Keeping audiences intrigued with his versatility for more than three decades, Akshay Kumar hasn’t left a genre untouched in Bollywood. Debuting in the 1987 film Aaj, Akshay’s determination towards his work, keeps his audiences entertained throughout the year. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor has been ruling the silver screen and millions of hearts in the truest sense. As the actor is celebrating his 55th birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his movies, which showcases his comic timing:

Hera Pheri

The Hera Pheri series is hands down one of the best comedy films in Bollywood. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the Hera Pheri series features Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in the titular role, and the movie will honestly leave you smiling ear to ear till the end.

Welcome

Time and again, Anees Bazmee has proved his prowess in comedy. Pairing Akshay Kumar opposite Katrina Kaif, Welcome is a complete package of elements like humour, crime, drama, and lots of madness.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Yet another piece of work by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa wears the crown for being one of the best horror comedy films. While Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 came out to be a rage at the box office, the original will hook you to your seats till the end.

De Dana Dan

Akshay and Priyadarshan’s collaboration has always rocked the silver screen and added this laughing stock to the list. Released in 2009, this comedy musical will leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Bhagam Bhag

Mystery, twist, laughter, dance numbers, and euphoric tracks, this 2006 movie is yet another masterpiece by Priyadarshan. Bhagam Bhag features a wholesome cast and funny bones like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal. Let’s cut to the chase. The movie will make your jaws hurt.

