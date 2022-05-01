On actor Ajith Kumar's 51st birthday, let's take a look at some of his best performances.

Actor Ajith Kumar celebrates his 51st birthday today, 1 May. Kumar began his career as a supporting actor in a Telugu film and shot to fame in 1995 with the Tamil thriller Aasai. Since then, the actor has worked in numerous films and established himself as one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry.

From romantic comedies to action thrillers and drama, Ajith Kumar has nailed every type of role. The actor has a devoted fan following, who are always eager for the next appearance of the Vedalam star.

As the actor turns 51, here is a list of some of his top performances:

1. Vaalee - Vaalee is a 1991 romance thriller film that stars Ajith Kumar and Simran in the titular role. The film revolves around the life of a young bride who finds an unusual antagonist in her husband's twin brother. Ajith Kumar won the Filmfare South award for Best Actor in this film.

2. Kadhal Kottai- A 1996 romance drama film, Kadhal Kottai features Ajith Kumar and Devayani in the lead roles. The plot shows the love story between two strangers, Surya and Kamali (played by Ajith Kumar and Devayani respectively) after Surya sends back Kamali's lost bag along with a letter.

3. Mankatha- Mankatha is a story of a suspended cop Vinayak, played by Ajith Kumar, who helps a group of four men rob betting money. However, troubles start when two of the men run away with cash even after agreeing to divide the loot equally. This action thriller is full of suspense and keeps one on their toes throughout.

4. Aasai- Aasai was Kumar's big breakthrough in the Tamil film industry. This romance drama features Ajith Kumar in the lead role as Jeevanandham. The film is about a young man who is infatuated with his sister-in-law and tries to stop her affair with another young man.

5. Yennai Arindhal- Ajith Kumar played the role of a cop named Sathyadev in this 2015 crime drama film. As Satyadev tries to bust an organ trafficking racket, he discovers that the man who is operating the racket also killed his beloved partner.

