Making waves with each of her performances, Aditi Rao Hydari is one such actress in the industry who stands tall for being a self-made woman. Despite belonging to two royal lineages, the actress chose her own path and carved her niche in the industry. Truly establishing herself as one of the most bankable and versatile movie stars in the Indian entertainment industry, Aditi has seamlessly aced both commercial and mainstream cinema. The actress didn’t limit herself to only the Hindi film industry but has also wooed the audience of Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam speaking belts. While the actress made her acting debut in 2006 with the Malayalam movie Prajapathi, it was with her Tamil movie debut in 2007 with Sringaram that Aditi grasped the limelight. However, in the Bollywood film industry, Aditi marked her debut in 2009 with Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Delhi 6 and after that, there was no turning back for the actress. On the occasion of Aditi’s 36th birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best performances in the industry:

Padmaavat

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat, which featured biggies like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor among others, Aditi stole the show as Mehrunissa. The actress was not only loved by her fans but was also lauded by the critics. To date, Aditi’s subtle yet impactful performance in this 2018 period drama is hands down one of the best performances she ever gave. Aditi honestly, lit up every frame she was in.

Wazir

Despite being casted amidst the towering presence of megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, Aditi’s soulful performance stood out of the box and couldn’t get overshadowed by male leads. Without a doubt, in Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial Aditi spoke volumes through her expressions alone.

Kaatru Veliyidai

Delivering a powerful, nuanced performance, Aditi in Mani Ratnam’s romantic war drama proved yet again that there is more to her than just being a pretty face. Set up against the backdrop of the Kargil War, Kaatru Veliyidai garnered praise from the audience and critics at the same time.

Sufiyum Sujatayum

Not many know that Aditi is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. And therefore the actress gracefully nailed her character of a dancer who falls in love with a Sufi singer. Despite being speech impaired in the movie, Aditi conveys her character in a soul-stirring manner.

Sammohanam

Hailed as a strong debut in Telugu cinema, Aditi’s character in Sammohanam garnered immense praise from the audience. From handling personal conflicts to not letting anything affect work, the actress Sameera is honestly heartwarming in the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram