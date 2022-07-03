Known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for directing films like Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. He kickstarted his Bollywood career with the 2003 film Haasil.

Film writer Tigmanshu Dhulia celebrates his 55th birthday today. Born in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Dhulia is a man of many talents. Apart from being a film writer, Tigmanshu Dhulia is an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and casting director.

Known for working predominantly in the Hindi film industry, the director is known for directing films like Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster and others. Dhulia kickstarted his Bollywood career with the 2003 film Haasil. Haasil was Dhulia's first collaboration with late actor Irrfan Khan and it was a film that paved the way for Tigmanshu Dhulia's success.

The actor-director has also taken on the OTT space and has given some remarkable performances, both as a director and actor. On Tigmanshu Dhulia's 55th birthday, here is a look at some of his remarkable performances in the OTT world:

Rangbaaz - Released in 2018, the web series premiered on Zee 5. The series is inspired by the life of a Rajasthan-based gangster Anandpal Singh. Dhulia essayed the role of Ramshankar Tiwari in the series.

Fixerr- Fixerr was released in 2019 on OTT platforms Alt Balaji and Zee 5. The series featured Shabir Ahluwalia, Isha Kopikar, Mahie Gill, and Tigmanshu Dhulia along with others.

Tandav - Released in 2021 on Amazon Prime, Tandav featured Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Zeeshan Ayub, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others. Dhulia essayed the role of Devaki Nandan and appeared in three episodes. The web series stoked massive controversy last year.

Out of Love - Released in 2019, this thriller web series premiered on Disney + Hotstar. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series revolves around the life of a woman (played by Rasika Dugal) who becomes obsessed with unearthing the identity of her husband's mistress.

Criminal Justice - Premiered on Disney+Hotstar, Criminal Justice was released in 2019. The web series featured Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia, the web series garnered a lot of appreciation.

