Entertainment

Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to release on this date on Sony LIV

Scam 2003 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next. The series is helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

FP Staff June 19, 2023 15:01:00 IST
Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to release on this date on Sony LIV

Sony LIV 2.0 celebrates the 3rd anniversary of its relaunch by announcing the release date of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. The much-awaited series will begin streaming from 02nd September 2023 on the platform.

The series is adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’ authored by journalist\news reporter Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time.

Related Articles

Netflix's

Netflix's Scoop: What is MCOCA Act, under which Jigna Vora was booked in connection with J Dey's murder?

Netflix's

EXCLUSIVE | Hansal Mehta on Scoop: 'Karishma Tanna's hunger made me feel she & Jigna Vora's characters are similar'

Scam 2003 brings the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across 18 states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs. 20,000 crores.

The show features Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh.

Scam 2003 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next. The series is helmed by Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Watch Scam 2003: The Telgi Story on 02nd September 2023 only on Sony LIV!

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 19, 2023 15:01:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya: ‘I am on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to get my identity back’
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya: ‘I am on Bigg Boss OTT 2 to get my identity back’

Aaliya Siddiqui has always been a woman who speaks her mind. And nothing changes with her entry in Big Boss.

Netflix's Scoop: Harman Baweja says Jigna Vora said she ‘hates’ him the moment they met - here's why
Entertainment

Netflix's Scoop: Harman Baweja says Jigna Vora said she ‘hates’ him the moment they met - here's why

Scoop is the adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora’s biographical book Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison