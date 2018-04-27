Hansal Mehta ordered by SC to deposit Omerta's earnings in separate account to pay up Rs 7 cr dues

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has in the past fought many brave battles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), was ready for a long grim fight to ensure nothing was tampered with in Omerta.

He said he knew getting through the censor board would be no cakewalk considering it was inspired by the life of a real-life terrorist. The film finally releases on 4 May.

But he seems to have found himself in deeper trouble with a Kolkata-based businessman, who has sued the director and co-producer Shailesh Singh for non-payment of dues, reports DNA.

Ahead of Omerta's release, the Supreme Court through its arbitrator Samrat Sen has passed a judgement demanding Mehta to deposit the earnings from his upcoming movie in a separate bank account.

When Mehta's previous directorial venture Simran ran into financial trouble, he approached Adarsh Telemedia — a film production house bankrolled by Amit Agarwal — to lend a sum of Rs 8.3 crore against a minimum guarantee to complete the film. This helped Mehta release the movie, starring Kangana Ranaut, in September last year.

However, despite repeated reminders from Agarwal, Mehta failed to acknowledge them and instead, started working on his new projects. So, expectedly, the production house got an arbitration order in their favour.

Amit has not only filed a case of contempt against Mehta and Singh but has also issued a public notice stating that all films involving Mehta and Singh will be under lien.

The Rajkummar Rao-starrer Omerta is based on the life of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 15:02 PM