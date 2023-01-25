From being the first one to read each other’s scripts and watch the first cuts, praising & teasing each other on social media to sharing all the latest happenings in the industry, and more, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta’s friendship has evolved beautifully over decades. Their friendship has now taken a professional turn with their upcoming film ‘Faraaz‘ which is all set to hit the screens on the 3rd of February 2023.

“Working on Faraaz with Hansal Mehta was such a promising experience. I had a great time producing it especially because we both were in sync about our thoughts & expectations for the final output.”, Says Anubhav Sinha.

Hansal Mehta says, “I remember Anubhav had mentioned that we should work together & the time has finally come. Faraaz is my first collaboration with Anubhav & it had to be a project we both were sure of.”

Anubhav Sinha has individually delivered stories like Mulk, Article 15, Anek & Thappad. On the other hand, Hansal Mehta is well known for his work like Omerta, Scam 1992, Aligarh, Shahid & more. This dynamic duo will surely raise the stake in Indian cinema together.

Speaking of Faraaz, the trailer has already created a great stir among the audience. A special screening was also recently hosted by Zahan Kapoor for the Kapoor family & it has garnered a positive responses from those who’ve seen it.

Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anubhav Sinha, Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Saigal, and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. The film is jointly produced by T-Series and Benaras Media works in association with Mahana Films. The film stars Zahan Kapoor, Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Sachin Lalwani, Pallak Lalwani, and Reshham Sahaani in the cast. Faraaz is all set to release on February 3rd, 2023.

