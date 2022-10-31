Halloween 2022: Spooky movies to watch

While concluding the festive month, we have finally approached the most spine-tingling time of the year, which is Halloween. From dressing up as scary characters to decking our house with all things spooky, Halloween is one of the most awaited times of the year for children, and why not? After all, what other day gives you a free pass to collect as much candy as you want? While cinephiles need no excuse to binge on horror content, Halloween seems like the best time of the year to enjoy spooky movies. If you are in no mood to go out Trick or Treating, then what better way to spend your Halloween than enjoying some scary flicks? While The Conjuring and Annabelle remain our all-time favourite horror movies, there are other films waiting to give you chills down your spine, and therefore without delaying a minute let’s take a quick look at them:

Orphan

If you count yourself among the horror junkies and gore hounds then both parts of Orphan should top your list this year. The first part was released in 2009, and its sequel Orphan: First Kill was released this year in July. And honestly, both parts are worth your time. While the first part will give you the shock of life, the second part serves as a prequel.

Tumbbad

Based on the mythological story of the goddess who created the entire universe, Tumbbad is hands down one of the best horror movies made in Bollywood. After being a sleeper hit at the box office, the makers of the 2018 period drama are all set to bring on the sequel of the much-loved film.

Vaastu Shastra

This Ram Gopal Varma directorial gave chills to several people. Featuring Sushmita Sen, JD Chakravarthy, and Ahsaas Channa in prominent roles, Vaastu Shastra was released early in 2000 and surely be liked by American Horror Story fans.

13B

It won’t be wrong to say that this psychological thriller was ahead of its time. Released in 2009, 13B features R Madhavan in the lead and was loved for its original concept.

The Exorcist

William Friedkin’s 1973 directorial is considered the OG when it comes to the horror genre. The film literally left the moviegoers terrified with its story.

