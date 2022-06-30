The Roland Emmerich directorial revolves around a scenario where humanity will face ‘the dark side of the moon’ quite literally. As the Moon is knocked off its course by a mysterious force and hurtles towards Earth, it will be up to Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and John Bradley to save the planet.

Halle Berry’s Moonfall is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play this Friday, 1 July. The science fiction film, which revolves around a conspiracy theory surrounding NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, also stars Patrick Wilson and John Bradley of Game Of Thrones fame in pivotal roles.

The Roland Emmerich directorial revolves around a scenario where humanity will face ‘the dark side of the moon’ quite literally. As the celestial body is knocked off its course by a mysterious force and hurtles towards the Earth, it will be up to Jocinda Fowler (Halle Berry), Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and KC Houseman (John Bradley) to save the Earth.

Watch the trailer here:

The visuals of disasters taking place as the moon comes closer to the Earth will remind some moviegoers of the disaster flick 2012. With its big-budget special effects, the movie is sure interest all sci-fi fans.

Roland Emmerich, who directed Moonfall, stated in an interview that he found working with the three actors to be a memorable experience. “Patrick and Halle had very cool chemistry with each other, and they are such excellent actors as well. John Bradley is such a sweet guy, and I loved watching him in 'Game of Thrones'. I think this trio was a really cool combination," he said.

Halle Berry is sure to delight her fans with her appearance in another science-fiction drama after the television series Extant. In both Extant and Moonfall, the actor portrayed the role of an astronaut who gets involved in things far beyond her control.

The Academy Award winner is also set to appear in another sci-fi drama The Mothership. The film follows Berry’s character as she discovers a mysterious extra-terrestrial object on her farm, just one year after the disappearance of her husband. What follows is a race for the truth.

As for her co-stars. John Bradley is filming for a TV adaptation of Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem. Patrick Wilson will feature next in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

