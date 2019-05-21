Hailee Steinfeld to star in Voicemails to Isabelle, Sharon Maguire likely to direct romantic comedy

Actress Hailee Steinfeld will star in the upcoming romantic comedy film Voicemails for Isabelle, picked by Sony Pictures.

Sharon Maguire, the director of Bridget Jones' Diary and Bridget Jones' Baby, is in negotiations to helm the project, which will be produced by Escape Artists' Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tish and Becky Sanderman, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

While the details about the film are scarce, a speculative script by Leah McKendrick is being described as a rom-com for the 21st century centering on a young woman navigating the dating scene in Los Angeles.

Steinfeld last starred in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee and voice-starred as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Maguire's Bridget Jones' Diary, an adaptation of the Helen Fielding best-seller, is considered one of the high points of the rom-com genre. She also directed the 2008 drama Incendiary starring Michelle Williams and Ewan McGregor.

Escape Artists, which has a first-look deal at Sony, is developing the live-action Masters of the Universe feature, based on the Mattel toys, and produced the comedy Troop Zero for Amazon. The film is based on the popular He-Man toyline and is fronted by actor Noah Centineo which will hit the theatres on 5 March 2021.

