You are here:

Masters of the Universe: Noah Centineo's He-Man film to release on 5 March, 2021

FP Staff

May 17, 2019 16:38:58 IST

Sony Pictures' He-Man movie fronted by actor Noah Centineo will hit the theatres on 5 March, 2021.

Titled Masters of the Universe, the film is based on the popular He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The story revolves around He-Man aka Prince Adam, who uses his magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress.

Masters of the Universe: Noah Centineos He-Man film to release on 5 March, 2021

Noah Centineo. Image from Twitter @DailyTens

Dolph Lundgren essayed the role of He-Man in the 1987 film while Frank Langella played the antagonist Skeletor.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. David S Goyer had previously written the script.

Centineo has previously starred in Netflix romances like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Perfect Date and Sierra Burgess Is a LoserHe is also set to star in To All The Boys... sequel with co-star Lana Condor and in the Charlie's Angels reboot with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 17, 2019 16:40:24 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Charlie's Angels , dolph-lundgren , Ella Balinska , frank langella , He-man , Hollywood , Kristen Stewart , Lana Condor , man-at-arms , Masters of the Universe , Naomi Scott , Noah Centineo , orko , perfect date , power sword , prince adam , Sierra Burgess Is A Loser , skeletor , teela , the sorceress , To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Watch: Badshah raps for Disney's live-action film Aladdin in 'Sab Sahi hai Bro'

Watch: Badshah raps for Disney's live-action film Aladdin in 'Sab Sahi hai Bro'

Twilight to get film-concert tour with live performances of original score performed by full orchestra

Twilight to get film-concert tour with live performances of original score performed by full orchestra

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu

Ryan Reynolds pranks fans by sharing fake 'full movie link' of upcoming live-action film Detective Pikachu