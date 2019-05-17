Masters of the Universe: Noah Centineo's He-Man film to release on 5 March, 2021

Sony Pictures' He-Man movie fronted by actor Noah Centineo will hit the theatres on 5 March, 2021.

Titled Masters of the Universe, the film is based on the popular He-Man toyline, which served as the basis for an animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The story revolves around He-Man aka Prince Adam, who uses his magical Power Sword to transform into a powerful warrior and battle the villainous Skeletor with the help of his allies Teela, Man-at-Arms, Orko and The Sorceress.

Dolph Lundgren essayed the role of He-Man in the 1987 film while Frank Langella played the antagonist Skeletor.

Aaron and Adam Nee are set to direct the Mattel Films production from a script rewritten by screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. David S Goyer had previously written the script.

Centineo has previously starred in Netflix romances like To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Perfect Date and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He is also set to star in To All The Boys... sequel with co-star Lana Condor and in the Charlie's Angels reboot with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

