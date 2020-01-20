Hacked trailer sees Hina Khan grapple with the horrors of an obsessive cyber bully in Vikram Bhatt thriller

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt's upcoming cyber thriller, Hacked, has been released. Featuring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in lead roles, the trailer traces of story of a single woman and her obsessed stalker.

The trailer reveals Hina as a successful businesswoman, who befriends 19-year-old Rohan Shah. However, soon, the tone of the trailer takes a dangerous turn when we realise Rohan is obsessed with Hina, and has been keeping a tab on her with hidden cameras planted in her house. When Hina refuses to give in to his feelings, Rohan switches to blackmailing tactics, soon disrupting her personal and professional lives.

Hot on heels of Netflix thriller You, Hacked seems to highlight the vulnerability of people who have come across the perils of privacy breach, and focuses on the horrors of modern-day technology.

Check out the trailer here

"I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet and it is one such horror. The film is about the perils of our online lives and talks about how in today's time everything about everyone is just a click away, nothing remains exclusive or private. It just takes one hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life," Bhatt had previously said in a statement.

Also starring Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles, Hacked is slated to release on 7 February. Mohit Suri's romance thriller Malang, featuring an ensemble such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu, will also hit screens on the same day.

Both films will clash with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's comeback directorial Shikara, which chronicles the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 13:33:24 IST