The Habitat Film Festival is scheduled from 5th May to 14th May. The pan India festival will have India premiere of three films apart from films in 17 languages. Mrinal Sen retrospective, memoriam films on Satish Kaushik, Pradeep Sarkar and a lot of filmmakers are coming for their films.

Three Films that will have India Premiere at the festival –

1) Malayalam – Meghdoot/The Cloud Messenger by Rahat Mahajan. Nominated for TIGER COMPETITION at International film Festival of Rotterdam, Nominated for NEW DIRECTORS COMPETITION at Sao Paulo International Film Festival (MOSTRA)

2) Bengali – Meghbari (2022)

3) Bengali- Ghore Pherar Gaan (The Homecoming Song) (2023)

Assamese

6 May, 11 am – Anur: Eyes on Sunshine (2023/Assamese/162 mins) Dir. Monjul Baruah

8 May, 6pm Tora’s Husband (2023/Assamese/135 mins) Dir. Rima Das Tora’s Husband

13 May, 2 pm Akoman: The Colours Of A Rebel Sprout (2022/Assamese/77 mins) Dir. Pranjal K Saikia

Manipuri/Meiteilon

11 May, 7: 00pm Eikhoigi Yum/Our Home (2022/Meiteilon/88 mins) Dir. Mayanglambam Romi Meitei

Bengali

5 May, 6 :00 pm Shesh Pata/The Last Page (2023/Bengali/124 mins) Dir. Atanu Ghosh

9 May, 2:00pm Meghbari (2023/ Bengali/ 85 mins) Dir. Sujit Pyne

12 May,12 noon Ghore Pherar Gaan/The Homecoming Song (2023/Bengali/140 mins) Dir. Aritra Sen

14 May, 2 : 00pm Niharika/In The Mist (2022/Bengali/123 mins) Dir. Indrasis Acharya

Oriya

10 May, 2:00pm Adieu Godard (2022/Odia/84 mins) Dir. Amartya Bhattacharyya

English

7 May, 11:00am Max, Min and Meowzaki (2023/ Hindi,English/132 mins) Dir. Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy

13 May, 6: 00pm Meghdoot/The Cloud Messenger (2022/ English, Malayalam, Sanskrit/148 mins) Dir. Rahat Mahajan

Punjabi

7 May, 9:00pm ​Jaggi (2022/Punjabi/117 mins) Dir. Anmol Sidhu

Gujarati

13 May, 9: 00pm Chhelo Show/The Last Film Show (2022/Gujarati/110 mins) Dir. Pan Nalin

Kannada

6 May, 2: 15pm Photo (Kannada/2023/94 mins) Dir. Utsav Gonwar

11 May, 4.30pm 4: 30pm Hadinelentu/Seventeeners (2022/Kannada/118 mins) Dir. Prithvi Konanur

12 May, 4: 00pm Arivu Mattu Guruvu/The Word and The Teacher (2023/Kannada/German/English/80 mins) Dir. Prashant Pandit

Telegu

7 May, 2: 00pm Muthayya (2022/Telugu/119 mins) Dir. Bhaskhar Maurya

9 May, 4:00pm Korangi Nunchi/Who Will Marry Thomas? (2022/Telugu/99 mins) Dir. K Jayadev

Uttarakhand

11 May, 2:00pm Maati Pehchaan (2022/ Kumaoni/118 mins) Dir. Ajay Berry

Hindi

6 May, 7 pm – 7: 00pm Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar (2022/Hindi/105 mins) Dir. Parth Saurabh

9 May, 8:30pm Amar Colony (2022/Hindi/75 mins) Dir. Siddharth Chauhan

10 May, 8:30pm Siya (2022/Hindi/117 mins) Dir. Manish Mundra

12 May, 9: 00pm Lost (Hindi/ 2022/ 124 mins) Dir. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

14 May, 9:00pm The Song of Scorpions (Hindi/ 2023/ 119 mins) Dir. Anup Singh

Tamil

8 May, 9:00pm Saani Kayadham (2022/Tamil/136 mins) Dir. Arun Matheswaran

13 May, 11: 00am Gargi (2022/Tamil/140 mins) Dir. Gautham Ramachandran

Malayalam

6 May, 9:00pm 19 (1) ( a) ( Malayalam/ 2022/ 108 mins) Dir.Indhu V.S.

7 May, 4: 30 pm Family (2022/ Malayalam/111 mins) Dir. Don Palathara

9 May, 6: 00pm Nishiddho (2022/Malayalam/124 mins) Dir. Tara Ramanujan

10 May, 6:00pm Nombarakoodu/Nest of Sorrows (2022/Malayalam/113 mins) Dir. Joshy Mathew

12 May, 6: 30pm Ariyippu/Declaration (2022/Malayalam/107 mins) Dir. Mahesh Narayanan

Marathi

7 May, 7: 00pm Vaalvi(2023/ Marathi/106 mins) Dir. Paresh Mokashi

14 May, 4: 30pm Vaat( Marathi/ 2022/75 mins) Dir. Miransha Naik

Maithili

10 May, 4: 00pm Lotus Blooms (2022/Maithili/ 100 mins) Dir. Pratik Sharma

MRINAL SEN RETROSPECTIVE TRIBUTE

6 May, 4:15 pm Mrinal Sen Retrospective Tribute. Discussion celebrating the life and work of Mrinal Sen with his son – Kunal Sen, Sohini Chattopadhyay– National Award winning film critic, and Naveen Kishore, publisher of Mrinal Sen’s “Absence Trilogy”. Followed by screening of Khandhar(Hindi/1984/106 mins).

7 May, 12:00noon . Ek Din Pratidin( Bengali/ 1980/95 mins).

8 May, 2: 00pm Mrinal Sen Retro Tribute and Uttara Baokar Memoriam. Ek Din Achanak(Hindi/1989/105 mins).

PRADEEP SARKAR MEMORIAM

7 May, 7: 00pm Pradeep Sarkar Memoriam. Parineeta (2005/Hindi/130 mins)

SATISH KAUSHIK MEMORIAM

10 May, 7: 00pm Satish Kaushik Memoriam. Video tributes and reminiscences from industry colleagues anchored by Mayank Shekhar, film critic, journalist and author. Followed by screening of Dekh Tamasha Dekh (Hindi/ 2014/ 105 mins) Dir. Feroze Abbas Khan

