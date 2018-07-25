Guru Randhawa's new single 'Ishare Tere' featuring Dhvani Bhanushali is a standard party track

After ruling the charts with 'Lahore' and 'High Rated Gabru', popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has released a new single, titled 'Ishare Tere'.

The burgeoning success of his music has inducted Randhawa into the prestigious Billboard Top 25 club. His foray into Bollywood also began with the immensely successful 'Ban Ja Rani'. However, 'Ishaare Tere' does not match up to the frenzy that his previous tracks were met with. It is an ordinary party number with a not so subtle product placement.

The song also features Dhvani Bhanushali, who has sung the song along with Randhawa. As is the norm, the Punjabi pop sensation has also written and composed the song, which is a T-Series production. Set in a nightclub, 'Ishare Tere' unfolds like every Bollywood meet-cute.

Bhanushali walks into the room with her entourage and Randhawa catches a glimpse from the corner of his eyes. Next thing you know, the two are grooving with each other on the dance floor, one hook-step at a time. Everything else in the DirectorGifty-helmed video, from the LED lights to the background dancers, are meant to enhance the party vibe of the song.

Listen to the song here:

