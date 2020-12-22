Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan booked for flouting COVID-19 safety norms in Mumbai nightclub

Guru Randhawa and Sussanne Khan were among the 34 people Mumbai Police arrested for breaking the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were arrested by Mumbai Police in the early hours of Tuesday for violating the COVID-19 prevention norms. Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's former wife, was also booked.

Asian News International reports that, 34 people have been booked under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and provisions of NDMA (National Disaster Management Act) after a raid at Dragonfly pub near Mumbai airport.

The raid was conducted at around 3 am for keeping the establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID norms.

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

According to The Times of India, Raina and Randhawa were later released on bail.

The police action came after the Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night