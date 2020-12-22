Entertainment

Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan booked for flouting COVID-19 safety norms in Mumbai nightclub

Guru Randhawa and Sussanne Khan were among the 34 people Mumbai Police arrested for breaking the COVID-19 safety protocols.

FP Trending December 22, 2020 16:11:19 IST
Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan, Suresh Raina | Image from Twitter

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and singer Guru Randhawa were arrested by Mumbai Police in the early hours of Tuesday for violating the COVID-19 prevention norms. Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's former wife, was also booked.

Asian News International reports that, 34 people have been booked under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC (Indian Penal Code) and provisions of NDMA (National Disaster Management Act) after a raid at Dragonfly pub near Mumbai airport.

The raid was conducted at around 3 am for keeping the establishment open beyond permissible time limit and not following COVID norms.

According to The Times of India, Raina and Randhawa were later released on bail.

Updated Date: December 22, 2020 16:14:20 IST

