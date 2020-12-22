Suresh Raina arrested in Mumbai pub for flouting COVID-19 norms

Former India batsman Suresh Raina was among several celebrities as well as staff members arrested following a raid in a Mumbai pub over the violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a report on India Today, a total of 34 people — including seven staffers — were arrested at the Dragonfly Pub at the JW Marriott Hotel in Andheri East, Mumbai in the wee hours on Saturday. Raina and popular singer Guru Randhawa were among those arrested, though both were later released on bail.

Raina, Randhawa and the others were booked under sections 188, 269 , 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to NDTV, Mumbai police raided the establishment at 2.50 am.

The Maharashtra government had earlier on Monday decided to impose a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am following the rapid spread of a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom.

Additionally, passengers flying in from Europe and West Asian nations will be put under a two-week institutional quarantine. The restrictions are scheduled to remain in effect till 5 January.

Raina's team released a statement later, saying that the former India cricketer did not know about the new rules.

The statement read: "Suresh was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. He was not aware of the local timings and protocols."

"Once pointed out, he immediately complied with the procedures laid out by the authorities and regrets the unfortunate and unintentional incident. He always holds rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well."

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on 15 August, the same day as 2011 ICC World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. The southpaw was in line to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, but pulled out of the tournament just days before the three-time champions started their campaign.

Raina however, is set to represent his home state Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, BCCI's domestic T20 event.