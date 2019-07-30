Guru Randhawa reportedly assaulted in Vancouver following concert at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Singer Guru Randhawa was reportedly assaulted in Vancouver after his performance there o 28 July. According to The Tribune, the singer was attacked on his head from behind when he was exiting the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver.

News18 reports that the man who assaulted Randhawa was also misbehaving during the concert, as per the statements of people present there. The report adds that police and ambulance arrived at the spot shortly after the incident took place.

A picture of Randhawa possibly after the attack is being widely circulated on Twitter.

Take a look at the viral picture

Randhawa has shared quite a few stills from his recent performance at Dallas.

Check them out here

After completing is ongoing Canada tour, Randhawa plans to visit Pakistan for a performance, reports News18. Randhawa is known for his songs 'Lahore', 'High-Rated Gabru', 'Suit Suit', and 'Ban Meri Rani'. Lahore is his most-viewed song ever, with over 700 million views on YouTube. In April, the singer released 'Slowly Slowly', featuring rapper Pitbull. The multilingual track, released by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, is Randhawa's first international collaboration. “I am quite excited to collaborate with Pitbull and the song has turned out good. Pitbull’s contribution on the song adds a magical spin that gives it yet another international twist. It’s a huge step ahead in going global. This year has been phenomenal with Bhushan (Kumar) ji’s support and T-Series becoming the most viewed channel in the world, I think this collaboration will set Indian music on the global map," Randhawa had said in a statement.

